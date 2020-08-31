Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m.

"Bridge Over Trouble Conners" - Darlene and Ben go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie and Becky take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house on "The Conners," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/5/20)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Rene Rosado as Emilio, Joel Murray as Jim, David Pasquesi as Cyril, and Alison Segura as Maria.The teleplay for "Bridge Over Troubled Conners" was written by Emily Wilson and directed by Gail Manusco."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.

View More TV Stories Related Articles