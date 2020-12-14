Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Darlene begins to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics, which lands her in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky. Meanwhile, Louise's brother, Neville, tries to win over Jackie by making a thoughtful gesture, creating uncomfortable tension, on "The Conners." (TV-PG, DL) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/25/20)

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise and Nat Faxon as Neville.

"Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Fred Savage.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.