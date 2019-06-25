Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, July 9, 2019
"Hold the Salt" - Dan questions Peter's motives when he learns about the pricey Christmas gift that Jackie purchased for her new, unemployed beau. Meanwhile, Darlene receives dating advice from an unlikely source on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JULY 9 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Jay R. Ferguson, Juliette Lewis and Matthew Broderick guest star. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/4/18)
"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
Guest stars include Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Juliette Lewis as Blue and Matthew Broderick as Peter.
"Hold the Salt" was written by Dave Caplan and directed by Kimberly McCullough.
The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
Guest stars include Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Juliette Lewis as Blue and Matthew Broderick as Peter.
"Hold the Salt" was written by Dave Caplan and directed by Kimberly McCullough.
The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.