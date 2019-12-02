Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

"Preemies, Weed and Infidelity" - In the wake of Emilio's deportation, Jackie steps into the role of a paternal figure and creates a meticulous birth plan for Becky; but as THE CONNERS know, nothing ever goes according to plan. Meanwhile, Darlene is tangled in a complex love triangle with David and Ben, and - like her mother - Harris is caught up in a problem of her own on "The Conners," TUESDAY, DEC. 17 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/24/19)

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

"Preemies, Weed and Infidelity" was written by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan, and directed by Gail Mancuso.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.