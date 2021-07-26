Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise and Nat Faxon as Neville.
Dan feels helpless when Louise refuses to let him put himself at risk for her. Meanwhile, when Jackie learns the competing restaurants are posting negative reviews about The Lunch Box, she recruits Neville to help her confront. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 3/24/21)
"Walden Pond, A Staycation and The Axis Powers" was written by Emily Wilson and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn.
After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
