Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

"Lanford... Lanford" - Desperate for more income, Becky seeks a bartending position at Casita Bonita, causing major concern for Dan due to her struggle with alcoholism. Meanwhile, Darlene finally nears a decision between David and Ben; and Harris' new friend, Odessa, means new trouble on "The Conners," TUESDAY, APRIL 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/15/19)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest starring is Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Katey Sagal as Louise and Eliza Bennett as Odessa.

"Lanford... Lanford" was written by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan, and directed by Gail Mancuso.





"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.