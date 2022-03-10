Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Saturday, March 19, 2022
THE CLEANING LADY airing Saturday, MARCH 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Broadway Legend BETTY Buckley Makes a Guest Appearance
Since their brush with ICE, Fiona and Thony's relationship is strained, as a result of Thony's lies. Meanwhile, Arman uses Thony's relationship with Garrett to feed information to the FBI. Then, as Luca's health declines, Thony must decide if she can work with Mother Donna, who may be a potential resource for a liver transplant for Luca, but at what cost to Thony in the "Mother's Mission" episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Saturday, MARCH 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Developed by Miranda Kwok ("The 100") and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar"), Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally DRIVEN character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all - a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.
However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping SECRETS FROM her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and INTELLIGENCE to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca - even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.
Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, THE CLEANING LADY is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok ("The 100") developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") is showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer ("Homeland," "Longmire").
