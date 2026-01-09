Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormack Return To PEN PALS

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The producers of the four-time extended Off-Broadway hit Pen Pals will welcome back Sharon Lawrence and Maureen McCormack in an encore performance as Bernie and Mags through January 18 at the DR2 Theatre, joining the rotating roster of acclaimed women who have helped make Pen Pals an Off-Broadway success from February 3-15, 2026.

Written by Michael Griffo and directed by Suzanne Barabas, Pen Pals is inspired by a true story and charts five decades of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged by two women who never meet in person. Each new pairing brings fresh emotional insight to this deeply moving and often humorous story of connection and resilience.

Sharon Lawrence is an Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles in "NYPD Blue," "Shameless," "Queen Sugar," and "Joe Pickett." She recently starred in The Shot, a solo play about Katharine Graham, and on Broadway in Chicago. Her film credits include The Lost Husband and Of Mind and Music. She is a longtime environmental and arts advocate, serving on the boards of Heal the Bay and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Maureen McCormick is an actress, author, and singer. She is best known for portraying Marcia Brady on the iconic ABC series, “The Brady Bunch,” as well as numerous other television appearances. Maureen competed on season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars,” and, through her overall deal with Discovery, was featured on the HGTV series “A Very Brady Renovation.” She is the New York Times best-selling author of her memoir “Here's The Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice.” Her theatre credits include playing ‘Betty Rizzo' in GREASE on Broadway and ‘Wendy Darling' in the national touring production of Peter Pan.

“The endurance of Pen Pals has been incredibly moving to witness. This story continues to resonate because it speaks to connection, friendship, and the quiet strength of women across generations. We are deeply grateful and truly thrilled to welcome so many extraordinary women to bring their own voices, hearts, and life experiences to Bernie and Mags.” -Lisa Dozier Shacket, Producer

Upcoming Rotating Pen Pals Cast Schedule:

Jan 7 – Jan 18: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick (Encore)

Jan 21 – Feb 1: Randy Graff & Beth Leavel

Feb 3 - 15: Brook Adams and Marilu Henner

Feb 18 – Mar 1: Gina Torres & Carmen Cusack

Mar 4 – Mar 15: Jodi Benson & Marcia Mitzman Gaven

Pen Pals partners with Susan G. Komen, donating 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.

Creative team includes Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), David C. Woolard (Costume Design),

Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Rose Riccardi (Production Stage Manager). Pen Pals is produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket, Rachel Stange, Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard & Scott Stolzenberg, Holly Garman, Michael Graf, Cherie Lindley, in association with NJ Repertory Company, Heiress Productions, Inc. General Management: LDK Productions / Michael Shannon.

The production began at NJ Rep and made its Off-Broadway debut at St. Clements Theatre, earning accolades from audiences and critics alike.