19th Annual Ópera Latinoamérica Conference Will Be Held in Peru

The 19th Annual Ópera Latinoamérica Conference, a major gathering for opera professionals and performing arts institutions across Latin America, is scheduled June 16–19, 2026, at the historic Teatro Municipal de Lima.

The event will bring together representatives from theaters, festivals and companies involved in opera and other stage arts. Participants will engage in discussions on programming, audience engagement, sustainability and collaboration within the Ibero-American performing arts community.

Founded as a network to strengthen the operatic and theatrical landscape across Latin America and the Caribbean, Ópera Latinoamérica hosts annual gatherings rotating among member venues and cities. The 2026 conference marks the first time Lima’s Teatro Municipal has served as host, following recent editions in venues such as the Palau de Les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain.

While the conference itself focuses on professional exchange and development, it traditionally includes public performances, workshops and showcases from affiliated artists and companies, offering audiences opportunities to experience a diverse range of opera and related performing arts.

The Teatro Municipal de Lima, a cornerstone of the capital’s cultural life since the early 20th century, has recently expanded its role in regional arts engagement and is expected to welcome both regional delegates and international visitors to the four-day event.