Donnie is now playing at the Dutch National Opera. Performances run through 18 February 2026 at the Dutch National Opera & Ballet, Studio Boekman.

What happens when you take Mozart's Don Giovanni away from the narrative of the protagonist, and let the people around him tell the story? DONNIE is not only about the alpha male himself, but takes up the perspective of the entire classroom in which he exerts his dominance. Of his Best Friend, his mates, and of the new girl who challenges the status quo. Is the dynamic of the classroom really about boys against girls - or is it ultimately about humans against a system?

Poldertheater and Dutch National Opera have joined forces to create a raw, energetic retelling in which opera and hiphop meet, accompanied by a live band. The story is brought to life by young performers, aged up to 23, who take you on an explosive collision of styles, stories and beats.

Dutch National Opera is collaborating with Poldertheater on DONNIE to show young people that opera can be contemporary and relevant today. Poldertheater produces theatre with young actors between the ages of 12 and 25, especially for a young audience. They perform both classical plays and newly written texts by young writers and creators.

Actors are given the opportunity to play challenging roles and develop their talents, with a strong focus on text interpretation and acting. Every year, several of their actors move on to professional theatre education programmes.

