Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Sunday, August 8, 2021

Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter takes his first turn as The Chaser in this race against the clock quiz show.

Jul. 19, 2021  
Do three new players beat the chaser or get caught? (TV-PG) (OAD: 6/27/21)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.


