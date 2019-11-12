Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, November 27, 2019
"Missed Connections" - Dex is hired by a wealthy man to search for a woman whom he recently met, but she quickly learns that the task is not as simple as it seems. Meanwhile, Dex and Grey's history unfolds on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/02/19)
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"Missed Connections" was written by Matt Olmstead, Mike Weiss and Jason Richman, and directed by James Griffiths.
"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"Missed Connections" was written by Matt Olmstead, Mike Weiss and Jason Richman, and directed by James Griffiths.
"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.