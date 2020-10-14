Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Thursday, October 22, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. PDT.

"1120" - An entrepreneur from Madison, Wisconsin, asks the Sharks for a lot of cheddar, hoping he hasn't bitten off more than he can chew, as he goes all in on his state's staple food. Can best friends from Los Angeles, California, convince the Sharks to invest in their energy product which keeps people awake and alert on the go? Moms from Evanston, Illinois, try to sell the Sharks on the business of slime with their play-driven environment for kids. Finally, a family of entrepreneurs from Okarche, Oklahoma, pitch their garden product designed to keep homes pest-free without risking harm to those inside on "Shark Tank," THURSDAY, OCT. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. PDT/9:00-10:00 p.m. MDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/10/20)In a "Shark Tank" update, the Johnson family joins investor Matt Higgins in Miami, Florida, during SuperBowl LIV to sell Tailgate N Go, a portable outdoor kitchen that packs up into a box and is perfect for tailgating.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky.

