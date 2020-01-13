Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, February 2, 2020

"1110" - An entrepreneur from Miami Gardens, Florida, presents his patented system that easily helps decorate and set up a Christmas tree in a matter of minutes. Santa and his elves from Murray, Utah, enter the tank with their fun and easy-to-attach body decor, while an entrepreneur from Stowe, Vermont, presents his web rental service that ships outdoor gear and apparel directly to you, wherever and whenever adventure strikes. Finally, an entrepreneur from West Boylston, Massachusetts, introduces his innovative tool to make holiday gift-wrapping easier on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, FEB. 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/01/19)

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.





In a "Shark Tank" update, Mitch Allen from Southlake, Texas, updates his investor Barbara Corcoran on Hire Santa, the Internet's best place to find and hire Santa Claus performers.