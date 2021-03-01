Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 20, 2021

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.

Mar. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 20, 2021 Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 20, 2021Entrepreneurs from Atlanta, Georgia, believe they have a simple product that everyone could use to keep their belongings germ-free. A brother-and-sister duo from West Palm Beach, Florida, have invented a way to prevent drink spiking, a growing safety concern. An entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, breaks all the rules with her guilt-free vegan treats, while an entrepreneur from Carbondale, Colorado, shows the Sharks how they can shred the slopes sustainably with his eco-friendly product. (TV-14) (OAD: 2/5/21)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season two entrepreneur Kimberly Nelson and season six entrepreneurs Jeff and Jennifer Martin update us on how their companies South Carolina-based CAKE company Daisy Cake, and New York City-based popcorn company Pipcorn, respectively, have expanded their businesses over the years and met the current moment by giving people some delicious treats during the global pandemic with some help from investor Barbara Corcoran.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREYS ANATOMY on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC


From This Author TV Scoop