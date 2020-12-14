Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, January 2, 2021
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
A father and his 15-year-old son from Cincinnati, Ohio, help the Sharks get creative while sharing their solution for storing paint efficiently. Two tech-savvy entrepreneurs from Somerville, Massachusetts, put the pedal to the metal when they show off their portable electric vehicle charger. A husband and wife from Milltown, New Jersey, think they can smell success as they pitch their product designed to keep garments safe from bacteria and odor, while an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, tries to convince the Sharks he's brought blankets into the 21st century on "Shark Tank." (TV-PG) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/16/20) The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Guest Shark Blake Mycoskie. "Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.
