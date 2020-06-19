Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 3, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"1114" - A mother and daughter from Houston, Texas, demonstrate their portable gadget designed as a solution to safely and quickly get children in and out of a car. A tech-savvy trio from San Francisco, California, pitches their lower-cost computer for kids to make technology accessible to more people. Another entrepreneur from San Francisco tries to sell the Sharks on a data-driven approach to personalized skincare with her product line. A computer scientist and engineer from Columbia, South Carolina, shares a device created to bring a robot revolution to children's education on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, JULY 3 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/6/20)In a "Shark Tank" update, investor Chris Sacca visits Ann Crady and Dave Weiss of Hatch (formerly Hatch Baby) in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Consumer Electronics Show as they kick off their new product designed to give everyone a better sleep routine.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Guest Shark Anne Wojcicki.