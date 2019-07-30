Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"Payback" - Bravo Team is out for revenge as they search for the person responsible for the surprise bomb attack that left one of their own in peril on a rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, August 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/17/19.)
SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.
Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior's existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.
Vital to the team's success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge logistics officer and unofficial den mother responsible for outfitting the team with the necessary gear for each mission.
Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL TEAM displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.
