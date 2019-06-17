Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

"108" - Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. "Press Your Luck" airs WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/11/19)

During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round for the chance to win a fortune in cash and personalized prizes tailor-made specifically for them.





"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.