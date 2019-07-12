Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PANDORA on THE CW - Sunday, July 28, 2019

MAKE LOVE, NOT CLONES - When Atria Nine (Raechelle Banno) learns that Adari leader, Seeker Creston Hubbell, will be speaking on campus, she enlists the help of Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the study group to stand up against her former masters to help free her clone sisters and brothers from oppression on her homeworld. Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#102). Original airdate 7/23/2019.



Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.



PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.





