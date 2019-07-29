Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NIGHTLINE on ABC - Saturday, August 17, 2019

Jul. 29, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NIGHTLINE on ABC - Saturday, August 17, 2019After the star-studded live sitcom special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons,'" "Nightline" will take a special look at the cultural and historical significance of the two iconic series. Participants in the live sitcom special along with modern-day comedians, television stars and journalists reminisce about each show's groundbreaking impact and legacy. "All About 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" airs SATURDAY, AUG. 17 (9:32-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/22/19)

The prime-time special features interviews with "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" creator Norman Lear; host and executive producer Jimmy Kimmel and stars Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Jackée Harry, Ellie Kemper and Kerry Washington; comedians and actors Raven-Symoné, David Alan Grier, Lil' Rel and John Amos; original "The Jeffersons" cast member Marla Gibbs; and journalists Deborah Roberts, Chris Connelly, Marc Lamont Hill and Joe Levy.

The special is produced by ABC News. Steven Baker is executive producer.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 7/29-8/4
  • Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 7/29 - 8/4
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, August 18, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, August 18, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup