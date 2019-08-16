Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Tuesday, August 27, 2019
"In the Blood" - Pride's father, Cassius Pride (Stacy Keach), is wrapped up in an NCIS case involving a notorious unsolved casino heist from several years ago. Also, Pride meets a family member he never knew existed, on a rebroadcast of the milestone 100th episode of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Tuesday, August 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode features the band Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats performing "Hey Mama" and "You Worry Me." (Originally broadcast 10/23/18.)
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS is a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne Pride, a.k.a. "King," a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right.
Working with Pride is his longtime friend and colleague Special Agent Christopher Lasalle, who plays hard but works harder; tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, a former FBI Agent who was sent to New Orleans to investigate NCIS and upon completion joined Pride's team, Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund, a brilliant scientist who left the lab and, after much training, became an agent; and Special Agent Hannah Khoury, a seasoned agent who specializes in international counter-intelligence and has spent most of her career on overseas assignments. Supporting them is coroner Dr. Loretta Wade, who is as eccentric as she is smart, and Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame, an animated and talented hacker.
This colorful city that harbors a dark side is a magnet for service personnel on leave, and when overindulgence is followed by trouble, Pride's team is at its best.
