Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Saturday, May 22, 2021

Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader.

May. 10, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Saturday, May 22, 2021 The all-new rendition of musical game show NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes.

Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader.

Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band.

The player with the most money at the end of the game gets a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the "Episode 3" episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Saturday, May 22 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (NTU-103) (TV-PG D)

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Performs Sweet Caroline as Part of Global Citizens VAX LIVE Concert Photo

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Performs 'Sweet Caroline' as Part of Global Citizen's VAX LIVE Concert

VIDEO: Elon Musk Gives Opening Monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo

VIDEO: Elon Musk Gives Opening Monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE


From This Author TV Scoop