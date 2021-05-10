Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Saturday, May 22, 2021
The all-new rendition of musical game show NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The player with the most money at the end of the game gets a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the "Episode 3" episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Saturday, May 22 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (NTU-103) (TV-PG D)