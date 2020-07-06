Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, July 21, 2020
"Baby Steps" - Claire has landed an interview for her dream job and is thwarted on her way to the interview by Phil's tricky staircase. Meanwhile, Cam and Mitch debate the pros and cons of adopting another baby after unexpectedly receiving a call from their adoption agency on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JULY 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/18/20) "Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Chris Geere as Arvin. "Baby Steps" story by Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, teleplay by Steven Levitan and Morgan Murphy, and directed by Trey Clinesmith.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
