Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Episode Airs at 8:00 p.m. EDT

"Finale Part 1" - Mitchell and Cam settle in on their new normal, and Phil and Claire decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay, Manny and Joe DON'T seem to need her as much on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, AUG. 4 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/8/20)



"Finale Part 2" - The entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, AUG. 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/8/20)



"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.



Guest starring is Elizabeth Banks as Sal, Chris Geere as Arvin, Christian Barillas as Ronaldo, Matthew Risch as Jotham, Rory O'Malley as Ptolemy, Rodrigo Rojas as Stefan and Charlie Trainer as Charlie.



"Finale Part 1" was written by Steven Levitan, Abraham Higginbotham, Jon Pollack, Ryan Walls, Jeffrey Richman, Morgan Murphy and Stephen Lloyd, and directed by Steven Levitan



"Finale Part 2" was written by Christopher Lloyd, Jack Burditt, Elaine Ko, Danny Zuker, Vali Chandrasekaran, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan, and directed by Gail Mancuso



The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alonngside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

Related Articles View More TV Stories