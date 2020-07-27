Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT
The Episode Will Air From 8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT
"A Game of Chicken" - Gloria is using her alone time with the twins as an opportunity to secretly baptize them before Haley and Dylan get home. Meanwhile, Claire is still dealing with the fallout from the smart closet fiasco, and Cam is at war with his school's mascot who is threatening his chance at securing a new college coaching job on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, AUG. 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/06/19)
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Jaime Moyer as Mrs. Pasternack, Marsha Kramer as Marget and Tenzing Norgay Trainor as David Tashi.
"A Game of Chicken" was written by Vali Chandrasekaran and directed by Helen Lamb.
The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
