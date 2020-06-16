Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, June 30, 2020
"Pride (In the Name of Love)" - It's the first-ever nationally recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Paul is speaking at the school assembly about his personal experiences with him. Johan and Santamonica think Paul is going to embarrass them; and being ashamed of her father had never occurred to Rainbow, so they decide to ditch. Meanwhile, Alicia thought she had convinced Harrison to take pro bono civil rights cases on MLK Day to honor him, but he plans to go golfing instead, so Denise steps in to help on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 30 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/21/20)
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins, Robert Clendenin as Principal Taylor, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika and Isabel Myers as Rebecca.
"Pride (In the Name of Love)" was written by Spencer Taylor and directed by Chris Robinson.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
