Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, August 4, 2020
The Episode Will Air at 9:00PM EDT
"Doctor! Doctor!" - Rainbow's friend Rebecca gets mono ("the kissing disease"), and after helping her out, she becomes interested in the medical field. Alicia fibs to Paul about getting a flu shot, and when Denise gets sick, their distrust of the medical community comes to light. Meanwhile, Johan and Santamonica go to live with Harrison while Denise is sick and start to enjoy his lavish lifestyle on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, AUG. 4 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/24/20)
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Tracee Ellis Ross as Bow Johnson, Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Julie Brister as Nurse Joan and David Wells as Dr. Lawson.
"Doctor! Doctor!" was written by Jim Brandon and Brian Singleton, and directed by Shiri Appleby.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
