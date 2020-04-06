Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 21, 2020
"All She Wants to Do is Dance" - It's time for the Johnson kids' first school dance, but before Bow can dance the night away, she'll have to consider the social impact of her date choice. Johan finds an outfit for the dance and discovers his love of fashion, while Santamonica spends some time with Harrison on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, APRIL 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/22/19)
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela and Luca Luhan as Bryce.
"All She Wants to Do is Dance" was written by Jim Brandon and Brian Singleton, and directed by Matt Sohn.
ABC's "mixed-ish" is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
