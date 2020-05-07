Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, May 24, 2020





"Code Blue" - He's not only your host, but he's also played a doctor on TV. Alec Baldwin scrubs in to host very a dramatic episode and you don't need a second opinion, it's going to be BLANK! We've got a "Code Blue" and some of your favorite TV doctors are on call for a special themed episode of "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, MAY 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/14/19)Celebrity panelists include the following:Joel McHale (Dr. Matthew Maker on "Dimension 404" - it was one memorable episode, but it counts!)Mayim Bialik (Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory")Kal Penn (Dr. Lawrence Kutner on "House")Sarah Chalke (Dr. Elliot Reid on "Scrubs")Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk on "Scrubs")Bebe Neuwirth (Dr. Lilith Sternin on "Cheers" and "Frasier")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Marian Walters (hometown: Lexington, Kentucky), Amanda Hayde (hometown: Brooklyn, New York), Lisa Long (hometown: Sanford, North Carolina) and Simit Patel (hometown: Moorestown, New Jersey).Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.

Related Articles View More TV Stories