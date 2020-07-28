Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, August 16, 2020
The Episode Airs From 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT
"Joel McHale, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Smith, Raven-Symoné, Ne-Yo, Malin Ackerman" - Stop what you are doing and BLANK because we've got a pant-dropping episode of "Match Game" airing SUNDAY, AUG. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Hosted by Alec Baldwin and produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed on demand and Hulu. (Rebroadcast: OAD: 6/14/20)
Celebrity panelists include the following:
Joel McHale (host of ABC's "Card Sharks"; podcast, "The Darkest Timeline"; "Becky")
Amy Sedaris ("At Home with Amy Sedaris"; "Strangers with Candy"; "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")
Kevin Smith (writer, director and podcaster)
Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home")
Ne-Yo (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter and actor; judge, "World of Dance")
Malin Akerman ("Billions"; "Rampage")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Kimberly Clark (hometown: Kansas City, Missouri), Jasmine DeGroat (hometown: Brooklyn, New York), Danielle Johnson (hometown: Wilmington, Delaware) and Nate Dicken (hometown: Chicago, Illinois).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
