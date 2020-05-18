Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Thirty-six of America's finest home cooks enter the MASTERCHEF kitchen in hopes of MAKING IT into the Top 20. After a few surprise visitors greet the eager contestants, the home cooks learn they will participate in audition rounds, undergoing evaluation from the judges. Only the best of the best will earn an apron and move forward in the competition. A special twist, called the "Judges' Pass," will prove to be extremely valuable to one lucky individual. Find out who makes it to the next round in the "The Epic 10th Season Auditions - Pt. 1" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1001) (TV-14 D, L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
