Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
The Top 18 battle it out for immunity in an epic team challenge. With only 45 minutes on the clock, the losing team has to break down a chicken to make a delectable dish in an intensely crucial elimination challenge. Watch as the Top 18 cook for their lives and discover which contestant has to hand over his/her apron in the "The Blind Chicken Show" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1005) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, June 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Monday, June 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, June 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, June 21, 2020
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.