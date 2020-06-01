Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 10, 2020
The competition kicks off for the Top 20, with a culinary boot camp. For a chance at immunity, the chef-testants are put to the test in a quick-fire evaluation of their culinary expertise. Then, the home cooks face their first mystery box challenge of the season, in which they will make a dish inspired by Chef Gordon Ramsay or be at risk of elimination. Two people will be sent home, leaving 18 contestants in the running to take home a quarter of a million dollars, the MASTERCHEF trophy and the opportunity to train in the restaurants of Joe Bastianich, Aarón Sanchez and Gordon Ramsay. Find out who makes it to the next round in the "Gordon's Mystery Box" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1003) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
