Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
The losing team from a previous MASTERCHEF episode, "Gerron's Wedding," must now face its dreaded elimination challenge. The home cooks have 60 MINUTES to present their best beef dish to the judges, in order to stay alive in the competition and for the chance for their dish to be published on the "Beef, It's What's for Dinner" website. But, halfway through the battle, the judges spring yet another challenge on the contestants. See which chefs can handle the challenge and which chef's journey will be cut short in the "Backyard BBQ" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1011) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, July 27, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, July 26, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, July 26, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, July 26, 2020