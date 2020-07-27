Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, August 5, 2020
The Episode Will Air From 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT
The Top 13 endure an immunity challenge fit for a king when they are tasked with breaking down Alaskan king crabs. Special guest Chef Masaharu Morimoto enters the MASTERCHEF kitchen, where the contestants will have to craft something magical for him in under 60 minutes. Then, in another mystery box challenge, the contestants must re-invent a secret ingredient in two unique dishes: one dish is savory and the other sweet. With elimination on the line, one home cook is sliced out of the competition in the "King of The Crabs / Someone's Toast" time period premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1012/1013) (TV-14 D, L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
