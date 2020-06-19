Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Saturday, June 27, 2020
"He Came by Night" - Magnum and Higgins' new partnership is tested when they disagree about being hired by a woman who wants them to recover her $3 million in stolen drug money in order to save her husband's life. Also, TC and Shammy must get to the bottom of a potential case of someone impersonating a decorated veteran, on a rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I., Saturday, June 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Grammy Award-winning artist Train performs the world premiere of their new song "Mai Tai" with special guest Skylar Grey. (Originally broadcast 11/15/19.)
MAGNUM P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.
The "majordomo" of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore "TC" Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville "Rick" Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu's coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. Suspicious of Magnum's casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum's biggest supporters is Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, the unofficial "House Mom" and cultural curator of Robin's Nest.
With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!
