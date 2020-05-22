Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MACGYVER on CBS - Friday, June 12, 2020
"Friends + Enemies + Border" - MacGyver and Desi help a group of Syrian refugees who are being pursued by human traffickers. Also, in Los Angeles, Bozer is trapped in Oversight's car which is rigged to explode, on a rebroadcast of MACGYVER, Friday, June 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/12/19.)
MACGYVER, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus "Mac" MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.
Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac's roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.
Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Monday, May 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, June 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, June 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, June 10, 2020
MACGYVER, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus "Mac" MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.
Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac's roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.
Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.