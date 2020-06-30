Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MACGYVER on CBS - Friday, July 10, 2020
"Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed" - Department of Defense General John Acosta (Xander Berkeley) recruits MacGyver to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security. But when it's discovered that the general is planning an attack using the weapon, Phoenix must stop Acosta before the weapon is uploaded, on a rebroadcast of MACGYVER, Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/14/20.)
MACGYVER, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus "Mac" MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives.
Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac's roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.
Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.
