Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Thursday, July 8, 2021

This week's challenge is the ultimate test in ingenuity and engineering, as teams will create incredible and wearable hats made entirely of LEGO bricks. Then, teams must model their designs on the LEGO runway, hoping their creations DON'T collapse into pieces. Get ready to be inspired by the creativity and resilience in the "Hats Incredible!" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Thursday, July 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-204) (TV-PG)

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges - including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more - to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license from The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group.