Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Saturday, July 4, 2020
The remaining teams are tasked with two challenges of speed and strength. The first is a timed challenge to build a car. In the second, the duos' technical building skills are put to the test when they must make a visually impressive, yet super-strong bridge. Then, their feats of LEGO® engineering are tested as their creations go through a "stress test," during which more and more weight is added to the bridges until only one remains standing. The winning duo gets a game-changing advantage! Find out which structure can stand the test in the "Need for Speed / Super-Bridges" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Saturday, July 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-106) (TV-PG L)
Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.
LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group. Plan B executive-produces, along with showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.
