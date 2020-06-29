Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Saturday, July 11, 2020
The remaining contestants are given the opportunity to showcase their creativity when they are tasked with interpreting a story that is read aloud from a book selected just for this competition. Nicole Byer, comedian, actress, writer and host of "Nailed It!," joins the duos on set as she helps the contestants through a twist that leads to a huge vacation prize. Only one duo will impress the judges enough to take home the prize in the "Storybook" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Saturday, July 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-107) (TV-PG L)
Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.
LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group. Plan B executive-produces, along with showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.
