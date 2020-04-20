Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Wednesday, April 29, 2020
When Mike and Vanessa invite Jen's father (guest star Francois Chau) to her graduation, Jen struggles with accepting his "plus one" - his girlfriend, Fiona (guest Lauren Tom). Meanwhile, the Outdoor Man crew debate which word was said in a viral audio recording that's been tearing the internet apart in the "Keep the Change" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Wednesday, April 29 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-817) (TV-PG L) Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN. LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
