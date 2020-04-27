Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, May 7, 2020

After finding out that Ed is skipping Oudoorman's Annual Bass Festival for Bonnie's (guest star Susan Sullivan) fancy art gala, Mike attempts to convince his mother-in-law to have a change of heart. Meanwhile, Mandy takes over festival planning for Kristin and things don't go as planned in the "This Too Shall Bass" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, May 7 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-814) (TV-14 D, L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.





