Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Sunday, August 9, 2020
The episode airs from 7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT.
After a chat with Bonnie (guest star Susan Sullivan), Mike struggles to balance his need for "Me Time" and finding common hobbies with Vanessa. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan mourn the passing of their favorite fantasy writer in the "Yours, Wine and Ours" episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Sunday, Aug. 9 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-803) (TV-PG D, L)
Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, August 13, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, August 6, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Tuesday, August 4, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 21, 2020