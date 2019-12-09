Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, December 29, 2019
"Dad, Plug Your Ears!" - This week's extraordinary kids include an 11-year-old aspiring comedian who tries to take Tiffany's job, a 9-year-old yodeler and a fast-talking energetic 7-year-old. Later, Tiffany asks an 11-year-old to fire someone on her staff (guest star Rob Huebel); takes a group of kids on a tour of her latest art installation, "She Art, By Tiffany Haddish"; and meets some kids from Harlem who teach her how to double dutch, east coast style, on "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, DEC. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/20/19)
Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.
Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc., and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, December 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY EDITION on ABC - Thursday, December 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids-and their innocently entertaining points of view.
Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc., and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.