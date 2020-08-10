Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Monday, August 24, 2020

The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT.

"Don't Attempt This in Clogs" - This week on the "Holey Moley" course, two Texans take on Uranus while Rob silently observes; and it's a battle of the pros when, with the help of Long Jon Lovitz, a professional golfer and golf instructor face off on Putt the Plank. Then, a "hardcore mini golfer" and motivational speaker zoom through Polcano, and a college student squares off against a golf clothing designer at Beaver Creek. Later, the heat turns up as semifinalists go head-to head on Dragon's Breath and Double Dutch Courage, sending two finalists to this week's portable final hole, Hole Number Two, where they'll tee off to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250,000. "Holey Moley" airs MONDAY, AUG. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/25/20)Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Chelsea - Houston, TXSarah - San Marcos, TXCynthia - Westlake Village, CAJessy - Orlando, FLTerrence - Culver City, CAKevin - Bonita Springs, FLJosh - Corona, CATyger - Cedar City, UT"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

