Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Chef Ramsay invites 16 All-Stars back to THE KITCHEN for a SECOND CHANCE to prove they have what it takes. Old rivalries are renewed and new alliances are formed, but in the end, only one of these all-stars will claim the grand prize - a head chef position at the Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Restaurant at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and $250,000. During the episode, Chef Ramsay surprises the 16 former Black Jacket chefs with a twist on the infamous Signature Dish Challenge. The winning team will enjoy THE RIDE of their lives at Skyslide in downtown Los Angeles, followed by a dinner with Chef Ramsay and special guest Wolfgang Puck at his restaurant, WP24. Meanwhile, the losing team will stay behind to clean up and prep both kitchens for the upcoming dinner service. The next day, Ramsay gathers the chefs in the newly redesigned dining room for a huge announcement that will leave them stunned. Find out which All-Star makes the biggest first impression in the "The All Stars Arrive" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, May 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1701) (TV-14 L)

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.