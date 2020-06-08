Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
The remaining chefs must faceoff in a "game of chance" to divvy up their ingredients and create their own unique dishes. During this challenge, each chef has 45 minutes to create a dish, combining a protein of their choice with all the ingredients selected from the game of chance. After Chef Ramsay judges each dish, the winners are chosen and rewarded with a private jet whisking them away for an exclusive stay at the Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara, CA. During dinner service, the contestants are determined to impress Chef Ramsay and the VIP guests: Mixed martial artist Paige VanZant and actress/model Shannon Tweed. After mistakes are made in the kitchen, Chef Ramsay decides to shake things up in the "Just Letter Cook" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, June 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1704) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
