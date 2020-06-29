Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, July 7, 2020
The remaining chefs meet at DeSano Pizzeria and learn about their next challenge, for which they will be given 30 minutes to create a pizza inspired by their assigned country. Marino, the owner of the pizzeria and HELL'S KITCHEN'S Maître D', joins Chef Ramsay and special guest judge Steve Samson (Head Chef at Sotto in Los Angeles), to determine the winning team. Later during dinner service, actress Melissa Fumero (BROOKLYN NINE-NINE) and Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor join as special guests, and while both teams struggle, one just can't keep up in the "A Little Slice of Hell" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, July 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1706) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
